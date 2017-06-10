Fredericksburg breweries garner honor...

Fredericksburg breweries garner honors at 2017 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Five Fredericksburg-area breweries took home accolades from the 2017 Virginia Craft Beer Cup awards, held by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild on Monday. The Virginia Craft Beer Cup "recognizes brilliant independent craft beer and the creativity of the brewers that make it all happen," said Brett Vassey, president & CEO of the guild.

Chicago, IL

