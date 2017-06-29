Five delicious desserts made with three various styles of beer.
Clockwise from bottom left: the caramel apple beer bread, beer brownies, beeramisu, pub cookies and strawberry pineapple pale ale cake with whipped cream cheese frosting. Clockwise from bottom left: the caramel apple beer bread, beer brownies, beeramisu, pub cookies and strawberry pineapple pale ale cake with whipped cream cheese frosting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|Petus
|2
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC