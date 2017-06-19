Enjoy a beer, help the penguins build...

Enjoy a beer, help the penguins build their new home

5 hrs ago

The Rio Bravo Brewing Company is making a special beer to honor the group of aquatic birds that will soon call the Albuquerque Zoo home. The Rio Bravo Brewing Company is offering a new Penguin Lager, sales of which will go towards building a new penguin habitat at the Albuquerque Zoo.

