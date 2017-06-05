Drinkers enjoy weekend of German beer...

Drinkers enjoy weekend of German beers and food at Newcastle Bierfest

Bratwurst and Bavarian ales were on the menu at Bierfest, which was held in Times Square, in the city centre, over the weekend. As well as supping the beer and sparkling wine and tasting the food, guest could also visit the FunTime area and get themselves a Heidi wig in the special German souvenir house.

