Donald Trump's Proposal to 'Buy American, Hire American' Could Cause Beer Prices to Rise

Should U.S. authorities decide to take action against foreign imports, the cans and overall prices of beer could rise, brewing companies said, "If there are duties on aluminum coming to this country, it will obviously get passed on to us and the customer," Tim Weiner, senior commodity risk manager at Molson Coors Brewing Co, said at an industry conference in Chicago on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports. "Our prices will go up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.