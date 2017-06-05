Donald Trump's Proposal to 'Buy Ameri...

Donald Trump's Proposal to 'Buy American, Hire American' Could Cause Beer Prices to Rise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TIME.com

Should U.S. authorities decide to take action against foreign imports, the cans and overall prices of beer could rise, brewing companies said, "If there are duties on aluminum coming to this country, it will obviously get passed on to us and the customer," Tim Weiner, senior commodity risk manager at Molson Coors Brewing Co, said at an industry conference in Chicago on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports. "Our prices will go up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar '17 TonkPharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC