Dave Thomas on challenge of reviving 'SCTV''s beer-swilling hosers Bob and Doug

Former "SCTV" star Dave Thomas says it wasn't hard to convince his old pal Rick Moranis to come out of quasi-retirement to help him reprise their alter-egos Bob and Doug McKenzie for an upcoming charity performance. The tricky part will be figuring out what exactly they're going to do with their hoser characters that haven't really been seen for more than 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.