Craft fights back against 'big beer' with independent seal
The US Brewer's Association has introduced a new seal to indicate craft beers that have been brewed by independent brewers in response to the number of big beer owners snapping up craft breweries and releasing their own 'craft beer' brands. The new seal, accredited by the BA - which represents small and independent American craft brewers - signals that the brew has been produced by a brewery that is independently owned and "free of influence from other alcohol beverage companies which are not themselves craft brewers".
