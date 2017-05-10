Craft beer to be sold at Calgary Stampede in 2017, after years of pressure
Cowboy hats and beer are two common sights at the Calgary Stampede and, this year, there will be a greater variety of the latter on sale. After years of criticism from local brewers and visitors who are simply sick of drinking Bud Light after Bud Light, the Calgary Stampede has agreed to offer a variety of craft beer, starting in 2017 - in one location only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May 5
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC