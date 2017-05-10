Craft beer to be sold at Calgary Stampede in 2017, after years of pressure

Cowboy hats and beer are two common sights at the Calgary Stampede and, this year, there will be a greater variety of the latter on sale. After years of criticism from local brewers and visitors who are simply sick of drinking Bud Light after Bud Light, the Calgary Stampede has agreed to offer a variety of craft beer, starting in 2017 - in one location only.

