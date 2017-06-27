Craft Beer Giant Lagunitas's SGV Taproom and Restaurant Costs $2 Million, and More
Now that major craft beer brewer Lagunitas has been sold off completely to the likes of Heineken, there is apparently a ton of money to throw around. That includes a tidy $2 million sum to be paid out in the small town of Azusa, well east of Downtown, where Lagunitas is opening up a flagship west coast brewery and expanding their currently minimal taproom to include a restaurant, tasting room, lounge, and more.
