Coast breweries will soon sell pints, cases of beer from taprooms
Visitors and residents on the Gulf Coast say they can't wait for the day they can take home their favorite beer from a micro-brewery in our state. "Hopefully it makes people happier for people to bring something home," said visitor Roger Seelander.
