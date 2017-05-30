Cheers to Belgian Beers: Bend breweri...

Cheers to Belgian Beers: Bend breweries' contribution

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brew Site

The annual Cheers to Belgian Beers festival kicks off today in Portland, and this year there are a number of Central Oregon breweries present and pouring. Here's the relevant bit from the press release: The upcoming Cheers to Belgian Beers Festival in Portland will feature at least 70 Belgian-style beers brewed by Oregon craft brewers; seven breweries from the Bend area will be among them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brew Site.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May 5 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar '17 TonkPharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC