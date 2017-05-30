Cheers to Belgian Beers: Bend breweries' contribution

The annual Cheers to Belgian Beers festival kicks off today in Portland, and this year there are a number of Central Oregon breweries present and pouring. Here's the relevant bit from the press release: The upcoming Cheers to Belgian Beers Festival in Portland will feature at least 70 Belgian-style beers brewed by Oregon craft brewers; seven breweries from the Bend area will be among them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brew Site.