Cheers to beer: Summer Hops Brewfest celebrates a craft communitya
The clinking of glasses could be heard over laughter and live music, as hundreds cheers-ed to a good time at the Summer Hops Brewfest at Lions Park on Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, Off the Grid Brewing Company hosted the event featuring about a dozen local and regional micro breweries, and surpassed the goal of 500 attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC