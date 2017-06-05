Cheers to beer: Summer Hops Brewfest celebrates a craft communitya

The clinking of glasses could be heard over laughter and live music, as hundreds cheers-ed to a good time at the Summer Hops Brewfest at Lions Park on Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, Off the Grid Brewing Company hosted the event featuring about a dozen local and regional micro breweries, and surpassed the goal of 500 attendees.

