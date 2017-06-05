Cheers to beer: Summer Hops Brewfest ...

Cheers to beer: Summer Hops Brewfest celebrates a craft communitya

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The clinking of glasses could be heard over laughter and live music, as hundreds cheers-ed to a good time at the Summer Hops Brewfest at Lions Park on Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, Off the Grid Brewing Company hosted the event featuring about a dozen local and regional micro breweries, and surpassed the goal of 500 attendees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar '17 TonkPharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC