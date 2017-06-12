Cheers for beers and ciders at 15th a...

Cheers for beers and ciders at 15th annual festival

AROUND 200 beers, ciders and perries will be available for visitors to taste at this year's Bromsgrove Beer and Cider Festival at the end of the month. The event takes place at Bromsgrove Rugby Club, Finstall, - conveniently a short walk from the railway station - from Thursday June 29 to Saturday July 1 and is run by the Redditch and Bromsgrove branch of the Campaign for Real Ale .

