Changes to liquor tax law may inspire new uniquely flavored beers
Craft beer makers and major brewers are racing to develop new uniquely flavored malt beverages to take advantage of pending changes in the nation's tax law governing alcohol production. The use of fruits, spices and other ingredients such as dried bonito will be allowed in beer production starting in April 2018, following a change under the liquor tax law defining of what constitutes an alcoholic beverage.
