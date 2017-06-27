Cerberus Brewing to tap 'Independent's Day' collaboration beer

To celebrate Independence Day, the Independent has teamed up with Cerberus Brewing Company to produce a collaborative beer that will be released on Friday, June 30, at 4 p.m. It's called Independent's Day IPA - that's a pun, not a typo. As an homage to U.S. history, this beer uses British Maris Otter and Caramel malts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.