Celis Brewery, re-opening after 17 years, worried about a taproom billa
Celis Brewery shutdown in 2000 when it was bought by Miller-Coors and the founders have fought on and off for the last 17 years to regain the name and trademark. Celis is concerned about one thing and that's House Bill 3287 , Texas' controversial "taproom bill " - which will become law as soon as governor Greg Abbott signs it.
