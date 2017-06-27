Carlsberg unveils 'pioneering' beer for Hong Kong

Carlsberg Hong Kong has collaborated with New York beer brewer Brooklyn Brewery to create a craft beer called HK YAU, brewed in Hong Kong exclusively for the city's beer drinkers. The beer described by the two companies as a 'pioneering' collaboration offers a series of three flavorful beers, including wheat beer, a lager and a pale ale, brewed by Brooklyn Brewery's Brewmaster Garrett Oliver.

