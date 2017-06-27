Brewsday Tuesday: Dining with beer in New Orleans

It's no surprise that beer and food go together, but the pairing is becoming more sophisticated in New Orleans, as in beer-pairing dinners in which brewers coordinate with chefs. Freret Beer Room opened to highlight beer and food pairings, and it hosts Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan at a special dinner July 11. Below are some restaurants and breweries to sample food and drink together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.