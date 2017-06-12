BrewDog to give FREE beer to General ...

BrewDog to give FREE beer to General Election voters on Thursday

Voting is a serious business - and, as the Manchester Evening News reports, BrewDog want people to head out to the polls and vote so badly they'll give you a free beer if you do so. In a statement , BrewDog have said to claim your free pint of "Punk IPA voters can take a picture of themselves outside their polling stations and show it to bar staff at any BrewDog bar."

