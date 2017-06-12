BrewDog to give FREE beer to General Election voters on Thursday
Voting is a serious business - and, as the Manchester Evening News reports, BrewDog want people to head out to the polls and vote so badly they'll give you a free beer if you do so. In a statement , BrewDog have said to claim your free pint of "Punk IPA voters can take a picture of themselves outside their polling stations and show it to bar staff at any BrewDog bar."
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcWolverhampton.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC