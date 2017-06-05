BrewDog are offering everyone who votes in the General Election a free beer5:24 pm - Jun 7, 2017
Tomorrow, polling stations across the country will open as UK citizens decide whether to keep Theresa May as Prime Minister and the Conservative party in power or to elect a new government. The beer company are trying to reward those who utilise their vote in the election by gifting them a free can of Punk IPA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC