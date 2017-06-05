BrewDog are offering everyone who vot...

BrewDog are offering everyone who votes in the General Election a free beer5:24 pm - Jun 7, 2017

Tomorrow, polling stations across the country will open as UK citizens decide whether to keep Theresa May as Prime Minister and the Conservative party in power or to elect a new government. The beer company are trying to reward those who utilise their vote in the election by gifting them a free can of Punk IPA.

