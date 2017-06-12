Brass bands blow trumpet for 40th ann...

Brass bands blow trumpet for 40th anniversary beer

Read more: Oxford Mail

Abbey Brass and Abingdon Concert Band have marked their 40th anniversaries by bringing in barrels of their very own craft ale. The Nag's Head pub in Abingdon is selling the Hornblower brew on tap and by the bottle, and is also offering special commemorative glasses to mark the musical milestone.

Chicago, IL

