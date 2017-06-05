Blackberry Farm launches canned craft...

Blackberry Farm launches canned craft beer

Read more: Daily Times

The Blackberry Farm Brewery has partnered with Lakeland, Fla.-based Brew Hub to release a line of canned craft beers that will be available in taprooms, grocery stores and restaurants throughout the state beginning in July. Meant to offer a "Blackberry Farm beer option ideal for outdoor adventures," Blackberry Farm spokeswoman Kathryn Sullivan said the 12-ounce cans will initially be available in three flavors - Coyote Tactics IPA, TN Times Pilsner and Screaming Cock Pale Ale - and will be a permanent fixture in the brand's beer production.

Chicago, IL

