Beer label shows Trump in mariachi ga...

Beer label shows Trump in mariachi garb and swastika

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

View of Amigous Craft Beer, whose bottle shows an image of US President Donald Trump wearing a mariachi costume and swastika belt buckle, in Mexico City, on June 15, 2017. Mexican and American brewers have launched a new beer that depicts US President Donald Trump wearing a Nazi swastika symbol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC