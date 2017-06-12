Beer is the future
Urban Indians are developing a taste for freshly brewed and bottled craft beer. Dhruv Munjal, Ranjita Ganesan and Nikita Puri spread out across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru to meet the growing tribe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May 5
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC