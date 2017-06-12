Beer Guru Greg Engert Worries Craft Beer May Have Jumped the Shark
As taps flowed and beer lovers drained tasting glass after tasting glass at the 10th annual SAVOR craft beer fest over the weekend, Greg Engert, beer director for Neighborhood Restaurant Group and co-founder of Bluejacket Brewery , couldn't help but wonder if the industry had become a victim of its own success. "This is what we wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May 5
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC