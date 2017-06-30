Beer Goggles: 10 best 'independent' b...

Beer Goggles: 10 best 'independent' beers for the Fourth of July

Should it be brewed at a brewery that isn't owned by a multinational corporation? Should it be brewed at a brewery that doesn't have shareholders? Should it be brewed by brewers that aren't being funded with private-equity money? Should it be produced by a brewery that isn't owned by some other concern - foreign or domestic? The beer industry lacks consensus on this issue, but damned if the Brewers Association craft beer industry group isn't going to force it. This week, the group introduced an " Independent Craft Brewer Seal " that it wants to slap on to the labels of breweries that meet certain criteria.

Chicago, IL

