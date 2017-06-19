Beer gets cheaper - permanently: 24-packs for some domestic brands drop to $35.99

The prices of Alpine, Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Moose Light and Sleeman Clear have decreased to $35.99 from $42.99. The prices of Alpine, Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Moose Light and Sleeman Clear have decreased to $35.99 from $42.99.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.