Beer Column: Brantford brewery dialing it up
If Alexander Graham Bell were alive today, would he choose a landline or a cellphone? A macro beer or a craft brew? Chances are he'd go with what's better, and if Brantford's iconic inventor were still living, he'd be pleased to find a craft brewery named in his honour. Bell City Brewing Co., which started by contracting out brewing before opening a bricks-and-mortar location two years ago at 51 Woodyatt Dr. in Brantford, is owned by former Labatt employees Dennis Marijan and Kevin Whiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Rudy
|4
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC