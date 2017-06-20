Beer Column: Brantford brewery dialin...

Beer Column: Brantford brewery dialing it up

If Alexander Graham Bell were alive today, would he choose a landline or a cellphone? A macro beer or a craft brew? Chances are he'd go with what's better, and if Brantford's iconic inventor were still living, he'd be pleased to find a craft brewery named in his honour. Bell City Brewing Co., which started by contracting out brewing before opening a bricks-and-mortar location two years ago at 51 Woodyatt Dr. in Brantford, is owned by former Labatt employees Dennis Marijan and Kevin Whiting.

