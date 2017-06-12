Beer buzz: Meet Mark Burlet
Nora McGunnigle initiated the Beer Buzz column four years ago, and her final piece appeared in last week's Gambit . Her knowledge and insight will be missed, but I hope to carry the torch and inform beer lovers of the latest beer news in New Orleans.
