Beer and music on the weekend menu in Masham

FESTIVAL: White Bear staff Kate Rollin , Ryan Cooke , Helen Nicklas and customers George Bourne-Arton and Phoebe Ingram Thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond are expected to flock to the White Bear Hotel, in Masham, for the three-day event, helping to promote some of the best beers the country's craft brewing industry has to offer. Now in its 16th year, the annual festival will feature 30 cask ales, lagers and ciders, with local bands and solo artists catering for a wide range of musical tastes.

