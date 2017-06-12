Bear's Beer Blog

Bear's Beer Blog

38 min ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

Shot in the Dark is the latest release from Illawarra Brewing Company . When it's chucked into a beer, the yeast can't break it down into alcohol - which means it passes through the fermentation process and leaves us with a creamy feel and a slightly sweet flavour.

Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Chicago, IL

