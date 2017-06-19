Bear's Beer Blog: Stone & Wood's Ston...

Bear's Beer Blog: Stone & Wood's Stone Beer

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

Instead, the brewers heat up volcanic rocks from Fiji in a big fire and, when they're nice and hot, they throw them into the beer right at the start of the boil. It's a throwback to the old days when brewers would use hot rocks to heat up the wort - aka unfermented beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) Wed Rudy 4
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May '17 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC