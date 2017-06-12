Against all odds, Texas craft beer br...

Against all odds, Texas craft beer brewers hope guv cuts them a break

22 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Texas has cultivated a love affair with craft beer, but that doesn't extend to the Texas Legislature, which recently passed a bill that beer advocates are calling grossly anti-competitive. House Bill 3287, aka the "taproom bill," says that if a brewer with a taproom produces more than 175,000 barrels of beer on-site, they must 1) sell their beer to a distributor at a wholesale price, then 2) buy it back from that distributor at a retail price - even though the distributor would never take possession of the beer.

Chicago, IL

