AB InBev kicks off sale of German beers Hasseroeder and Diebels - sources

Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters. The world's largest brewer, which owns the Budweiser and Stella Artois brands, has sent out first information packages to prospective bidders and has asked for first bids before the summer break, the people said.

