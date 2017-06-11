AB InBev kicks off sale of German beers Hasseroeder and Diebels - sources
Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters. The world's largest brewer, which owns the Budweiser and Stella Artois brands, has sent out first information packages to prospective bidders and has asked for first bids before the summer break, the people said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC