A brewer in Wimbledon is making beer flavoured cheese
Wimbledon Brewery has teamed up with Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company to create the Copper Leaf Ale cheddar, made from American and British hops. John Spencer, the big cheese at Cheddar Gorge Cheese Co, says half a litre of beer is used for every three kilograms of the cheddar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|2 hr
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC