A brewer in Wimbledon is making beer flavoured cheese

Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

Wimbledon Brewery has teamed up with Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company to create the Copper Leaf Ale cheddar, made from American and British hops. John Spencer, the big cheese at Cheddar Gorge Cheese Co, says half a litre of beer is used for every three kilograms of the cheddar.

