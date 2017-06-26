8 summer beers: See which Lehigh Valley brew made list of Pennsylvania picks
Fegley's Brew Works Blueberry Belch is poured during the 2016 Blueberry Festival hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites at Burnside Plantation. Just in time for Independence Day party planning, Brewers of Pennsylvania has shared its suggestions for summer beers brewed in the Keystone State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC