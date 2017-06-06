3rd annual craft beer showcase this m...

3rd annual craft beer showcase this month in Maryville

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The third annual Hops in the Hills craft beer festival in Maryville begins with an entire week of events leading up to the big weekend. The festival itself is June 23 and 24 in downtown Maryville, showcasing the area's finest artisan brews.

