10 Richmond-area breweries win Virginia Craft Beer Cup awards
Ten local breweries** won Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards at the event, held Monday in Richmond. This year 356 beers in 24 categories were entered into the competition, and some local breweries won multiple categories.
