1,300 people, 60 brewers and a whole ...

1,300 people, 60 brewers and a whole lot of beer at Berkshire Craft Beer Fest

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Beer fans use little mugs to taste beers offered by more than 60 brewers at the Berkshire Craft Beer Festival in the Common on First Street in Pittsfield. Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar '17 TonkPharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC