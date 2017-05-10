Red Stripe to add new production line, more beers
Desnoes & Geddes Limited, operating company for the Red Stripe Jamaica brewery, will invest a 12 million or about $1.7 billion this year in order to develop a new packaging line and technology system to handle expected growth in volumes for the next decade. The current line operates at full capacity since the brewery decided last financial year to once again make beer, bound for the United States market, in Jamaica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May 5
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC