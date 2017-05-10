Red Stripe to add new production line...

Red Stripe to add new production line, more beers

Friday May 26

Desnoes & Geddes Limited, operating company for the Red Stripe Jamaica brewery, will invest a 12 million or about $1.7 billion this year in order to develop a new packaging line and technology system to handle expected growth in volumes for the next decade. The current line operates at full capacity since the brewery decided last financial year to once again make beer, bound for the United States market, in Jamaica.

