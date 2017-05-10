Portland's Bike-Powered Mill Delivers A Low-Carbon Beer
Portland's Baerlic Brewing has teamed up with the Oregon Environmental Council to brew a low-carbon beer using a bike mill to grind the malt for its "Bike Crush Saison." The beer, scheduled to be released June 15, will be made with locally grown hops from Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn.
