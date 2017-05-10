Metal and beer: Deftones jump into arena with Iron Maiden, Mastadon,...

Deftones lead singer Chino Moreno, left, performs at the 2014 Sunset Strip Music Festival. When singer-guitarist Chino Moreno and the alt-metal band he co-founded, Deftones, first went on the road in the early 1990s, they figured they'd hit the big time when they could demand tour promoters supply them with cases of beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.