Eight Wild or Sour Canned Colorado Be...

Eight Wild or Sour Canned Colorado Beers to Take on Your Wild Colorado Adventures

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Denver Westword

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project just dropped a bombshell on its Facebook page : the Denver brewery, known nationwide for its wild and sour ales, has begun canning three of its beers and will start distribution in June, just in time for Colorado's outdoor-loving populace to grab a four-pack and head for the hills. There will be a release party on Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m. at the brewery's taproom at the Source .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May 5 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar '17 TonkPharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,378,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC