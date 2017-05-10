Craft brewers are calling for the boycott of these 14 'imposter' beer brands

Craft brewers are banding together to cut off beer brands acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest brewer in the world. Brew Studs, a blog dedicated to craft beer, published a list of brands acquired in part or completely by AB InBev - including Goose Island, Blue Point, and Wicked Weed - and is calling on craft-beer fans to ditch them.

