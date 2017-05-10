Bottoms up! Three day beer festival begins in Lincoln
More than 100 real ales from across the UK are being served up at the 2017 Lincoln CAMRA Beer Festival. The festival at the Drill Hall on Free School Lane is open on Friday from noon until 11pm and Saturday from noon until 11pm.
