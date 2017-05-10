Aldi recalls beer due to allergy fears

Aldi recalls beer due to allergy fears

Friday May 26 Read more: Chichester Today

Aldi has recalled a range of gluten-free beer owing to an undeclared ingredient which could cause an allergic reaction. The supermarket's line of Brasserie Gluten Free Organic Pale Ale has been recalled because it contains barley, which is not mentioned on the label.

Chicago, IL

