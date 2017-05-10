Aldi recalls beer due to allergy fears
Aldi has recalled a range of gluten-free beer owing to an undeclared ingredient which could cause an allergic reaction. The supermarket's line of Brasserie Gluten Free Organic Pale Ale has been recalled because it contains barley, which is not mentioned on the label.
