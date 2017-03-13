York beer retailer wins top award

Landlord Ian Loftus inside The House of Trembling Madness in Stonegate York with a unique view of the minster and a packed shelf of unusual bar snacks.Pic : Nigel Holland. The House of Trembling Madness on Stonegate won in the Society of Independent Brewers annual business awards, with the prize announced in Sheffield on Thursday night The accolade came as something as a surprise for landlord Ian Loftus, who had opted to stay at home in York with family rather than head to Sheffield.

