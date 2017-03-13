World beers to come to Ealing during ...

World beers to come to Ealing during 12-day beer festival

12 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Award-winning beers from award-winning breweries across the UK and overseas will be available at three pubs in Ealing during a 12-day beer festival. The Red Lion & Pineapple in High Street, Acton, The Sir Michael Balcon in The Mall, Ealing and The Greenwood Hotel in Whitton Avenue West, Northolt, will each be serving up to 30 beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during a festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 March until Sunday 2 April inclusive.

