World beers to come to Ealing during 12-day beer festival
Award-winning beers from award-winning breweries across the UK and overseas will be available at three pubs in Ealing during a 12-day beer festival. The Red Lion & Pineapple in High Street, Acton, The Sir Michael Balcon in The Mall, Ealing and The Greenwood Hotel in Whitton Avenue West, Northolt, will each be serving up to 30 beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during a festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 March until Sunday 2 April inclusive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC