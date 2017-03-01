Winter Warmer Fest: Best beer fest to...

Winter Warmer Fest: Best beer fest to meet brewers, try new styles

14 hrs ago

The 11th annual Winter Warmer Fest lived up to its reputation as one of the best beer fests around, with a breweries' who's who of veteran and new brewers mingling with beer lovers Saturday afternoon. The fest, which is a fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association , drew about 1,450 people, said the group's executive director, Mary MacDonald.

