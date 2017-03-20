Wine and beer festival coming to Greencastle Residents can sample craft beers and local wines at the fourth annual Craft Beer and Wine Festival. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mMlZdf GREENCASTLE - Residents can sample craft beers and local wines at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce's fourth annual Craft Beer and Wine Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.